Look: Oops! Did WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Forget to Crop Out Porn on TV in Christmas Tree IG Post?

There's nothing like gathering around the TV during the holidays and watching a Christmas classic.

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall allegedly posted an image of a lit Christmas tree with pornography on the television in the background onto his Instagram account before reportedly deleting the post.

Except when that Christmas classic is a XXX-mas special in the form of porn.

Former WWE star Scott Hall had a classic "forgot to turn off the porn" Christmas tree photo moment https://t.co/eTuUaH8HMu pic.twitter.com/g2d0Zlpt1t

It's allegedly an age-old meme that has been circulating on the internet for years, as if to say, "Look at the tree," while having forgotten to turn off the X-rated footage on the TV in the background.

The fact that the joke has been told many times over apparently didn't stop the pro-wrestling legend from thinking his thousands of IG followers would still find it hilarious.

We guess he meant a Merry XXX-Mas to all and to all a good night for real.

