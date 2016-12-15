Look: Beloved NBA Courtside Reporter Craig Sager Dead at 65 After Long Battle With Cancer

Craig Sager , TNT's beloved veteran NBA courtside reporter who was infamous for his eccentric fashion sense and the pesky yet insightful questions he peppered coaches and players with, died Thursday after a lengthy fight with cancer. He was 65.

Despite beating the acute myeloid leukemia that he was diagnosed with in 2014 to twice return courtside to his job — inspiring millions with #SagerStrong — his latest bout with the disease was just too much to overcome.

"Time is simply how you live your life" 🙏We packed a lifetime and then some into these 28 years together. Pay it forward time! #SagerStrong pic.twitter.com/aEiDb2n0Ki

Sager's death comes after he said that he had been given "three to six" months to live during an appearance on HBO's Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel this past March.

“Craig Sager was a beloved member of the Turner family for more than three decades and he has been a true inspiration to us all,” Turner President David Levy wrote in a network statement, as reported by Yahoo Sports. “There will never be another Craig Sager. His incredible talent, tireless work ethic and commitment to his craft took him all over the world covering sports.

Levy added, “While he will be remembered fondly for his colorful attire and the TNT sideline interviews he conducted with NBA coaches and players, it’s the determination, grace and will to live he displayed during his battle with cancer that will be his lasting impact.”

Upon learning the sad news, reactions began flooding Twitter and Instagram from within the NBA community and well beyond.