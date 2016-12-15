Watch: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Is Trolling the Hell Out of Conor McGregor With This $10K IG Caption Contest

A day after the retired, undefeated boxing champion vowed to slap McGregor on sight, Mayweather upped the ante Wednesday by introducing his "Caption This" Instagram video challenge, thoroughly trolling the UFC superstar in the process.

"Money" Mayweather will award $10,000 to the follower who could best caption the footage of McGregor tapping out to Nate Diaz in a submission loss this past March.

Adding insult to injury is the fact that Mayweather's IG video is perfectly synced to a loop of Future repeatedly saying, "tap out," off Rich Gang's "Tapout" track, which featured the rapper on the hook.

Mayweather vows to announce the winner of the contest Monday.