Look: Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Live IG Video Got a Thirsty Visit From Nikki Mudarris

Either Nikki Mudarris is shooting her shot with Floyd Mayweather Jr. or there's already something going on between them.

Miss Nikki Baby more than made her presence felt, chiming in the session with three rather thirsty tongue emojis for the champ.

At least that's the way it appears after the retired, undefeated boxing legend got a flirtatious visit from the former Love & Hip-Hop cast member during his live Instagram video session recently.

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 15, 2016 at 6:57pm PST

This combined with Mayweather and Mudarris being spotted at the same Philadelphia nightclub together last month will likely fuel rumors that there's something up between the two.

Last we knew, Mayweather and his girlfriend, Bad Medina, were still rocking out.

And maybe they still are. But that's not going to stop people from talking about Floyd and Nikki ... especially after this seemingly mounting evidence.

What do you think, though? Is Miss Nikki Baby Floyd's new bae or nah?

