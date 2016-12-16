Here's How Steph Curry Could Land a New NBA Contract Worth Over $200 Million

As crazy as it sounds, the Golden State Warriors got Stephen Curry on the cheap, as he's currently playing out the final season of the four-year, $44 million extension that he inked with the squad back in October 2013.

Well, that's about to change for the back-to-back NBA MVP in a major way. And he could thank the league's new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for that.

League sources told ESPN on Thursday evening that Curry could strike a new deal in July, paying him an estimated $207 million over five years in what would be the most lucrative contract in NBA history.

Under the terms of the new deal, Curry's current annual salary of $12 million would triple to $36 million next season, raking in a whopping $47 million during the final season of that contract in 2021-22.

The CBA's new rule especially favors NBA superstars who want to sign extensions and remain with their current squads, making Curry its biggest benefactor.

Health concerns following two right ankle surgeries in 2011 and 2012 paved the way for Curry to take the four-year, $44 million extension with the Warriors in fall 2013 — a rather-modest deal by NBA standards.

Curry turned those concerns into some of the best seasons the NBA has ever seen, averaging 23.8 points and 7.7 assists per game in winning the 2015 league MVP and leading the Warriors to a championship victory that same year.

He followed that with another MVP campaign last season, averaging a career-high 30.1 points per game to lead the Warriors to a historic 73-win year, before losing in Game 7 of the NBA Finals to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers this past June. The season also had him shattering his prior mark, scoring an NBA-record 402 three-pointers.

Curry is currently averaging nearly 25 points per game for the Warriors this season.

That brings us to this new CBA and Curry backing up the Brinks truck to get paid this summer.

Splash Brother is about to take on a whole new meaning in a few months.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.