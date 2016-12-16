Look: Justice for Tyson Gay's Daughter? Grand Jury Indicts Three Men in Connection to Fatal Shooting

It was a national headline-grabbing story that was absolutely gut-wrenching to digest.

But now there's an update in the story of Olympic runner Tyson Gay's 15-year-old daughter, Trinity , who was shot and killed via a senseless act of gun violence in Kentucky this past October.

TMZ Sports in addition to local WKYT reported that a grand jury indicted three men in connection to the murder in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday.

Lexington Police confirmed to both outlets that Chazerae Taylor was indicted for one count of wanton murder and four counts of wanton endangerment for paving the way for the parking-lot shootout, which claimed the life of Trinity in its crossfire.

In addition, Lamonte Williams was also indicted on four counts of wanton endangerment, while the same grand jury indicted D'Markeo Taylor on one count of the same charge.

A fourth suspect in connection to the case, Dvonta Middlebrooks, remains in the Fayette County Detention Center.

While this update doesn't mark outright justice for Trinity just yet, it's a start.

The 15-year-old was killed after being caught in crossfire from a shootout outside the Cook Out Restaurant in Lexington on October 16. The daughter of the former U.S. Olympic gold medalist runner died at a nearby hospital an hour later.

A day later, Tyson emotionally reacted to the tragic loss during a candlelight vigil, where he was joined by thousands and pleaded to end gun violence that continues to wreak havoc on the country.

