Watch: Shaq, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith Share Stories Remembering Craig Sager

Besides his immediate family, the beloved NBA courtside reporter's passing after a lengthy battle with cancer really hit his NBA on TNT crew family hard. After all, they spent more time with him than most throughout the years.

So, on the extremely somber Thursday night, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith took turns sharing stories remembering their favorite colleague. They were joined on the set by fellow former NBA stars turned Turner staff in Chris Webber and Kevin Garnett, who also told stories remembering Sager.

Smith explained how Sager put sideline reporting on the map, saying he did for the profession what "Dennis Rodman did for rebounding," while Shaq compared Craig's rapport with NBA superstars to Muhammad Ali's colorful relationship with Howard Cosell. In between, Webber mentioned how Sager had built a bond with his dad.