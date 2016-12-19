Watch: Adrien Broner Will Put Up $20,000 for a Soulja Boy Fight Against Quavo or DC Young Fly

It has been hard to keep up with all of Soulja Boy's beefs lately, with the rapper throwing fighting words at everyone from Quavo to DC Young Fly , Lil Yachty and even actor Shia LaBeouf .

But Adrien Broner is here for it all.

The outlandish boxer took to his Instagram account Sunday, saying he's willing to put up $20,000 of his own money for a Soulja Boy celebrity boxing match against Quavo or DC Young Fly.

After stating that Soulja has been beefing with "more mother****** than Tupac in the '90s," Broner made it clear that he's trying to Don King a situation out here.

"I just want to see him box one of them," Broner said of Soulja. "S***, I'll set it up. And the winner gets $20,000. We could do it like that."

Broner added, "I don't care if you're fighting Quavo — I f*** with Quavo — I f*** with DC Young Fly. I don't know them other weird mother****** you beefing with."

He concluded saying that Soulja's talk has been so tough that he has "gotta see" the rapper's hands.

"That jab and hook must be nice," Broner said.

Watch the hilarity below.