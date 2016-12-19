Look: Tristan Thompson's Ex/Baby Mama, Jordan Craig, Gave Birth to Their Son

Tristan Thompson and his boo, Khloe Kardashian, were coupled up over the weekend, rocking matching camouflage jackets for all of Instagram to see.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers' center's ex/baby mama, Jordan Craig, reportedly gave birth to their son, Prince Thompson, last Monday (December 12).
Although neither Thompson nor Jordan revealed the news on their respective social media accounts just yet, Jordan's tweet Thursday generated several "congratulations" tweets in response.
That and we knew their baby bundle of joy was going to make his presence into the world any day now by his mom's IG account.
Just two weeks ago, she posted this about missing her baby bump.
While Tristan's relationship with Khloe continues to blossom, we hope he and Jordan co-parent to the best of their ability.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo from left: Jason Miller/Getty Images, Jordan Craig via Instagram)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS