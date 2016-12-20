Watch: Carmelo Anthony Teaches His Son, Kiyan, Some 1-on-1 Basketball Moves

Kiyan Anthony has the best basketball coach imaginable — his nine-time NBA All-Star pops.

TMZ Sports posted this footage of New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony working on some one-on-one hoop drills with his 9-year-old son at the team's practice facility in Westchester on Monday.

From the short clip below one can see Melo instructing Kiyan how to jab step and pivot in an attempt to shake defenders off him.

As his dad and one of the NBA's best isolation scorers, Melo's coaching is absolutely priceless.

Not to mention, this is just awesome father-son bonding time as well.