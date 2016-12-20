Watch: Ex-NFL Star Arian Foster and His Brother Went Off on These College Students After Being Called the N-Word

When trash talking about each other's sneakers takes a turn for the worse.

What started as a seemingly harmless back-and-forth conversation about sneakers between ex-NFL star Arian Foster and some college students turned into a heated confrontation and near scrap when one of the students hurled the N-word at the former star running back.

According to TMZ Sports, it all went down at a hot dog stand this past weekend at 3 a.m. in Houston, where Foster, his brother, Abdul, and father, Carl, were having some innocent fun speaking with college students about their sneakers.

That talk escalated enough for one of the students, who TMZ says is African-American, to spew at Arian, "You're not even relevant anymore, n****."

As irate as Arian was, his brother was even angrier, immediately confronting the heckler and another person, leading to a scuffle before Arian and Carl broke it up.

Arian could also be heard saying, "F*** you, n****," to one of the students.

Witnesses additionally told TMZ that a hot dog was thrown during the incident, but that the situation was fortunately defused when someone warned that cops would be called.

To watch the incident unfold, click the video below.