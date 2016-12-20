Watch: Jimmy Butler Appeared to Assist a Thirsty Chick for Dwyane Wade's Attention and Got This Priceless Reaction From Gabrielle Union

The Bulls' guard explained the misunderstanding on his IG.

Cameras are always rolling during NBA games.

Jimmy Butler found out the hard way.

In the midst of the Chicago Bulls smacking the Detroit Pistons in the Windy City on Monday night, cameras spotted the Bulls' guard looking like he was trying to give a thirsty chick an assist in getting teammate Dwyane Wade's attention.

Following the Bulls' rout win, Butler tried to explain the moment as game-related in trying to get his trainer's attention.

But that didn't stop the internet from interpreting the moment differently.

Ha!

And Dwyane's wife, Gabrielle Union, joined in on the fun, hilariously axing Butler's name from the Wades' future plans upon seeing the clip.

Real tears.

Wifey's watching, fellas!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

