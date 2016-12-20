Watch: Oklahoma's Joe Mixon Told Cops, 'It Felt Like a Dude Hit Me,' as Explanation for Why He Punched Woman

Footage of Joe Mixon punching female student Amelia Molitor — fracturing four bones in her face — during a 2014 incident is downright disturbing.
After attorneys for the University of Oklahoma sophomore running back released the shocking surveillance video Friday, TMZ Sports obtained and posted footage Tuesday of Mixon attempting to explain why he punched Molitor on that dreaded night in 2014.
With police investigators crowded around him in a closed room, Mixon said the woman hit him "so hard" that "it felt like a dude hit me" and he just regretfully reacted by throwing a punch of his own.
"I was so shocked, because she hit me so hard. It felt like a dude hit me," Mixon says in the video. "And after that, like, my face went boom, my reaction was just right there."
What paved the way for that? Well, Mixon says Molitor blew smoke in his face, prompting him to approach her about being "disrespectful."
At that point, Mixon says the woman's male friend — who the running back believes to be gay — called him the n-word.
Mixon in response called the man, a "f**."
"After that, the girl, she dropped her purse," he continued. "That's when she came in my face, pushed me, and then my glasses came off, and then, like, I had, like, jumped at her, like, to watch out. And then she came in my face. I put my head down. And she swung on me."
That's when Mixon claims he was surprised that he got hit so hard and without thinking, swung back.
Watch his whole explanation below.
Molitor had a different explanation for how the incident that night in 2014 unfolded, as police investigators broke down her side to Mixon in the clip below.
Mixon was slapped with a misdemeanor charge that same year following the incident. With his plea deal, he agreed to a one-year deferred sentence, 100 hours of community service and mandatory counseling.
Although Oklahoma knew of the punch video's imminent release, it only suspended the running back for the 2014 season — his redshirt year, which doesn't count against his official class standing.
Mixon returned to the field last year, instantly contributing. This season, he has rushed for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Brett Deering/Getty Images)
COMMENTS