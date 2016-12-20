Watch: Oklahoma's Joe Mixon Told Cops, 'It Felt Like a Dude Hit Me,' as Explanation for Why He Punched Woman

Footage of Joe Mixon punching female student Amelia Molitor — fracturing four bones in her face — during a 2014 incident is downright disturbing.

After attorneys for the University of Oklahoma sophomore running back released the shocking surveillance video Friday, TMZ Sports obtained and posted footage Tuesday of Mixon attempting to explain why he punched Molitor on that dreaded night in 2014.

With police investigators crowded around him in a closed room, Mixon said the woman hit him "so hard" that "it felt like a dude hit me" and he just regretfully reacted by throwing a punch of his own.

"I was so shocked, because she hit me so hard. It felt like a dude hit me," Mixon says in the video. "And after that, like, my face went boom, my reaction was just right there."

What paved the way for that? Well, Mixon says Molitor blew smoke in his face, prompting him to approach her about being "disrespectful."

At that point, Mixon says the woman's male friend — who the running back believes to be gay — called him the n-word.

Mixon in response called the man, a "f**."

"After that, the girl, she dropped her purse," he continued. "That's when she came in my face, pushed me, and then my glasses came off, and then, like, I had, like, jumped at her, like, to watch out. And then she came in my face. I put my head down. And she swung on me."

That's when Mixon claims he was surprised that he got hit so hard and without thinking, swung back.

Watch his whole explanation below.