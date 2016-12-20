Watch: This Video Has Caused Many to Accuse a Security Guard of Masturbating in Front of Chargers Cheerleaders

There isn't anything wrong with self love, but on a football field in front of thousands of fans, bruh?

The footage from this clip shows the male security guard with his right hand in his pocket, appearing to discreetly masturbate during the game, with Chargers cheerleaders just a few feet away from him. Take a look at this clip and you be the judge.

This video, which surfaced on the internet, has caused many to accuse a security guard of masturbating in front of the San Diego Chargers' cheerleaders during the Chargers' home game against the Oakland Raiders at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday.

Creepy. One of the Raiders should have tackled dude for that personal foul.

Any ideas about what else he could have been doing? Looking for change? Scratching a jock itch? Uh ... probably not.

Bleacher Report says the security guard is not a Chargers employee, but employed by a company called Elite Security, which the NFL team has previously used to maintain order during games.



The Chargers threw a flag on the footage via this statement to Deadspin.

"We are aware of the disturbing actions of an Elite security staff member at Sunday's game," the Chargers said in a team statement to the website. "We apologize to any fans who may have witnessed the incident. Elite Security is currently investigating the incident and has vowed to take immediate and appropriate action."

