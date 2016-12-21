Here's How Much Matt Barnes Now Official Divorce From Gloria Govan Will Cost Him

Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan are finally divorced ... but it will cost the Sacramento Kings' forward a grip.

TMZ Sports obtained court documents which show that their divorce has been officially finalized and that Barnes and Govan have agreed on the terms of child and spousal support amounts.

The NBA veteran's current $5,000 in child support per month towards each of his two sons with Govan will jump to $10,000 per kid moving forward. And Barnes will have to pay that fixed amount until his twin boys are 18.

As for Govan, Barnes paid his ex $240,000 this year, but will not owe her any spousal support from the New Year on.

Perhaps most importantly, TMZ points out that the exes had to attend co-parenting counseling.

Those sessions might prove to be vital, considering Barnes put hands on his former teammate and Govan's current boyfriend, Derek Fisher, during an infamous 2015 incident.

Barnes and Govan split in 2014 after nearly two years of being married.



On the bright side, it should mark some closure for 2016, opening 2017 on a fresh note for both, right?

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.