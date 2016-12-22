Watch: NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins Completely Shut Down 2 Chainz in This Three-Point Contest

2 Chainz found that out the hard way.

His nickname is "The Human Highlight Film" for a reason.

NBA Hall of Famer and legend Dominique Wilkins easily skated past the rapper during a recent three-point shootout.

From the moment the contest started, Chainz had trouble finding his range, nailing only four attempts and one money ball for six points. 'Nique responded by scoring seven points on the first two racks to win.

Pressed by the loss, Chainz talked Wilkins into running the contest back real quick, but suffered the same fate — this time in a 9-5 loss to the former Atlanta Hawks great.

It's all for a good cause, though, as the contest was in promotion of the "I'm Different" rhyme slinger's halftime performance at the Hawks home game on December 30.

That and the loser of the contest — 2 Chainz — will have to purchase tickets for a group of Hawks' fans for an upcoming home game. Truuu!

Judging from this shootout, 'Nique, at 56, still has some highlights left in the tank.