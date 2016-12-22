Josh Gordon Finally Admits He's the Father of a Little Girl in Court

Josh Gordon finally accepted his Maury moment and acknowledged that he IS THE FATHER.

After 19 months, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver admitted that he is the father of a little girl named Emma in court Wednesday.

What's better news is the 25-year-old wants to be a part of Emma's life, having been granted "reasonable parenting time with the child as agreed upon by the parties," as reported by TMZ Sports.

Gordon had been embroiled in a paternity case with Christina Lockhart, who TMZ describes as a Cleveland-based woman who had been requesting child support from the NFL star and is reportedly on welfare.

Although the paternity case stems back to last year, a DNA test in September proved Gordon was the little girl's dad. Yet, he still waited three months to acknowledge it in court.

Gordon and Lockhart are due to appear in court next April to ink a child support agreement.

It has been another arduous year for Gordon, who came off a four-game suspension earlier this 2016 NFL season only to enter rehab in late September. He was also suspended the entire 2015 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

When Gordon has been clean, there's no doubting him as a top-notch receiver, having led all wideouts in 2013 with 1,646 receiving yards.

