Look: Kobe Bryant Shares the First Pic of Baby Girl Bianka and She's the Most Precious Thing Ever

Kobe Bryant and his family got the best gift imaginable right in time for the holidays via the birth of his third daughter, Bianka Bella Bryant, earlier this month.
The five-time NBA champion couldn't have been more proud to post the baby's first picture on his Instagram account Wednesday.
And from one glance, baby girl is the most precious lil' thing on earth.
Peep how Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, have her all bundled up, certainly the pride and joy of the family's upcoming holidays.
If this picture doesn't make you melt, Kobe's hash tags will.
His little twin.
We love how the proud papa hash-tagged "#BabyBlessing," "#SweetBaby" and "#AnotherAngel."
Too sweet.
Between Kobe and his wife and their older daughters, Natalia, 13, and Gianna, 10, we bet baby Bianka has been showered with nothing but love.
Happy holidays to the Bryants!
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS