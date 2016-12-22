Look: Kobe Bryant Shares the First Pic of Baby Girl Bianka and She's the Most Precious Thing Ever

Kobe Bryant and his family got the best gift imaginable right in time for the holidays via the birth of his third daughter, Bianka Bella Bryant , earlier this month.

The five-time NBA champion couldn't have been more proud to post the baby's first picture on his Instagram account Wednesday.

And from one glance, baby girl is the most precious lil' thing on earth.

Peep how Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, have her all bundled up, certainly the pride and joy of the family's upcoming holidays.

If this picture doesn't make you melt, Kobe's hash tags will.