Unreal: Man Stabs and Kills Stepmom for Gloating About Cowboys' Win Over Buccaneers

An Austin, Texas, man has been charged with murder after fatally stabbing his stepmom for "gloating" about the Dallas Cowboys' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, court documents obtained by Austin television station KEYE, as reported by USA Today, shockingly revealed.

Austin police detectives allege that 20-year-old Pontrey O'Neal Jones took Magdalena Ruiz's sheer delight after the Cowboys' victory as disrespect toward his father.

That's when he allegedly went behind a couch and stabbed his stepmother multiple times. Although Ruiz's husband tried to stop the vicious attack, prompting Jones to leave the scene, his wife died as a result of the stabbing.

Jones is being held on a $500,000 bond.

He'll likely have many years to think about if his inexplicable attack was warranted.

The Buccaneers led 20-17 entering the fourth quarter Sunday night before Dallas rallied to win the game, 26-20.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.