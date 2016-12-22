All Hail the Queen: Serena Williams Looks Absolutely Flawless in This Photo

One would be hard-pressed to name an athlete that slays a photoshoot better than Serena Williams.

The tennis legend took to her Instagram account Thursday and posted this picture of herself looking absolutely flawless. When you look this beautiful, you don't need a caption to accompany your IG shot, either.

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 22, 2016 at 5:17am PST

Slay! All hail the Queen! Serena's 2016 body is so on point out here that it's already #2017BodyGoals. And speaking of next year, the tennis champ is ready to "twirl into" the new 2017 tennis season, as evidenced by a separate IG post Wednesday.

I'm ready to twirl into next year A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:32am PST

Williams is currently tied with Steffi Graf at 22 Grand Slam titles, just two away from Margaret Court's 24 for the most major championships in women's singles tennis history. She'll have her chance to get that 23rd Grand Slam title beginning with the Australian Open next month. This past September at the U.S. Open, Serena set the mark for most Grand Slam individual match wins — an all-time men's and women's record. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

