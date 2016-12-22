WWE Legend Chyna's Autopsy Report Shows a Lethal Cocktail of Prescription Drugs and Alcohol

WWE Superstar Chyna (real name Joanie Laurer ) died due to a drug overdose this past April , when police found her in her Redondo Beach, California, apartment.

Now, an autopsy report is revealing just how bad Laurer's substance abuse problem was.

An autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Coroner, as obtained by TMZ Sports, reveals that a lethal cocktail of prescription drugs and alcohol was found in Laurer's system on April 20.

The prescription drugs included everything from Valium to Oxycodone and Oxymorphone (painkillers), the muscle-relaxing Nordiazepam and sleeping pill Temazepam. The coroner additionally noted that ethanol was found in her system as well.

This confirms the ghastly scene that officials walked into when they found Laurer in her apartment this past April. At the time, officials noted everything from several pipes and a grinder being spread around her bedroom in addition to a "bloody purge on the pillow underneath her face," as reported by TMZ.

Chyna had a significant history with drug and alcohol addiction, as a family member confirmed to the coroner, adding that she "drank cheap wine," was an alcoholic and had an addiction to prescription drugs.

She was 46.

