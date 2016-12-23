Look: Draymond Green Welcomes Baby Son Into The World With This Emotional Instagram Post

The Golden State Warriors' star forward took to his Instagram account Thursday to officially announce the birth of his baby boy, just three days before Christmas.

And what did Green name the child? Draymond Jamal Green.

"Family is such an important part of my life and to welcome a kid into this world is a dream come true," Green captioned to accompany photos of he, his girlfriend, Jelissa Hardy, and their daughter, Kyla, smiling with their new bundle of joy.

He also wrote separate special shout outs to Jelissa and Kyla, respectively saying, "you were a soldier and I appreciate you more than you will ever know" and "my baby girl Kyla was there and slept through the entire thing but she was also a soldier through the whole process and will be a great big sister."

Beautiful, heartfelt words.