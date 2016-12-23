Watch: UFC President Dana White Says Conor McGregor Would Kick Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Ass

The UFC president told TMZ Sports on Friday that McGregor would kick Mayweather's ass and that all the bodyguards protecting the retired, undefeated boxer wouldn't be safe from feeling the wrath of the company's biggest star.

"His hands are like peanut brittle," White said about Mayweather, referring to Floyd's history of fragile hands throughout his boxing career. "He has to wrap them a million times, so he doesn't break his hands. Floyd better hope he don't run into Conor on the street. Let me tell you what, not only will Conor kick his ass, he'll kick the s*** out of every one of his security guards too ... 100 percent. I would love to be there when Floyd tries to slap Conor McGregor."

White added, looking directly into the TMZ camera's lens: "I promise you Floyd — you will never try to walk up and slap Conor McGregor and you know it, too."

Despite the boxing legend and mixed martial arts star being embroiled in back-and-forth trash talking for most of this year, White doesn't believe that fight fans will ever get to see the two scrap in a boxing bout.

"It'll never happen. That fight will happen before Floyd walks up and tries to slap Conor," he said laughing. "I promise you that, too. He'll kick his head to another planet and then he'll murder every one of his security guards."

Can't be surprised that the UFC president is backing his hottest commodity.

Watch White's tough talk below.