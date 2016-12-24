LeBron James Drops Off $1.3 Million to Winners of His Game Show

His game show, The Wall , finally premiered on NBC this past Monday (Dec. 19), just in time to drop off the reward to the debut episode's winners right before the holidays.

LeBron James has much to celebrate this holiday season, and in true form, the NBA MVP is heroically making sure he delivers on the promises he made to help others achieve their wildest dreams as well.

The couple, who just so happen to be from Ohio, scored big on the trivia show, racking up an impressive win of $1.3 million.

To make that victory even more sweet, King James himself chose to deliver two duffle bags full of money to John and Angel Whorton's home, catching their incredible reaction on camera.

As LeBron James jokes he feels like Brink's truck carrying so much cash, he opens the door and is instantly greeted with a tearful and overjoyed Angel. Following the initial shock of the surprise in-person delivery, King James, who is the show's executive producer, explains that changing the lives of a hardworking, kind-hearted family, such as the Whorton's, is exactly the reason why they created the show in the first place.

A truly magical moment indeed.

Take a look at LeBron James dropping off the prize of a lifetime in the clip below.