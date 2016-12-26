Look: The Thirst That Real? Chad Johnson Isn't About To Stop Shooting His Shot At Rihanna

Can't blame him for trying.

Chad Johnson isn't about to stop shooting his shot at Rihanna and the former NFL superstar wide receiver doesn't care about how thirsty he might come across. Upon reading a fan tweeting all he wants for Christmas is the "Work" singer, Johnson let his own Twitter fingers do the talking by responding with, "Fall back my dude," accompanied by a gun emoji.

#ChadOchocinco is still shooting his shot before 2016 is over 😩😩 #Rihanna A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:25am PST

This is far from the first time that the retired NFL wideout has put it all out there for Bad Gal RiRi, either. In December 2014, he blatantly let her know that he loves her.

Last October, he suggested that he DM'd her some d*** pics.

Rihanna hasn't texted me yet or responded to my nudes in her DM, I take it she's still in shock, I'll wait it out... — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 9, 2015

And this past July, Johnson hilariously tried to play off news about Drake and Rihanna being a then-item as a joke ... all while managing to still profess his love for a certainly part of her.

I didn't want Rihanna kind sir, totally out of my financial lane & would be a salary cap hit. Her feet are A1 tho. https://t.co/j3oyHxczPp — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 2, 2016

Good grief. The thirst is definitely real out here! And as no-chill as Chad is, we know that he gives zero Fs about what you think of it.

Written by BET Staff