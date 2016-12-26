Watch: Draymond Green Reveals He Witnessed The Emotional Moment Of His Son's Birth On FaceTime

For Draymond Green, a recent away game made him miss being present for the birth of his newborn son.

Fortunately, though, the Golden State Warriors' All-Star forward was able to witness the birth via FaceTime, as he revealed this past Friday.

Green learned that his girlfriend, Jelissa Hardy, was in labor before the Warriors' road game against the Brooklyn Nets last Thursday night.

That's how the mad rush to the Bay Area and all the drama began.

“Tried to get out of New York as fast as I could. But the baby came out before I took off," Green said Friday, as reported by MercuryNews.com. "Thank God for technology. I saw the entire thing on FaceTime and then I was able to get there and spend the entire day with them [Thursday]. Definitely tough to leave, but had to get back here and grind with the fellas.”

So, what was it like witnessing the birth of his son, Draymond Jamal Green, via FaceTime on an airplane?

“I was sitting on the plane yelling. People thought I was crazy. It was a surreal experience," Green continued. "I could only imagine how it was to be there in person. You just watch this whole baby come out of nowhere. Crazy. The lady ran up to me when I yelled. The stewardess. I was like, sorry, there’s a lot going on right here. Surreal.”

Watch Green emotionally share his frenzied story below.