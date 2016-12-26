Look: Iman Shumpert, Wife Teyana Taylor And Baby Junie All Wore Matching Outfits In This Christmas Family Photo

Good luck finding a couple having more fun than Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor right about now.

The Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard and his GOOD Music artist wife celebrated the holiday season Sunday by rocking matching Christmas outfits down to their adorable baby girl, Junie. Cue up your best 'aww' here.

🎁Merry Christmas from Aunt and Uncle Shumpert 🎁 😂😂😂 A photo posted by Iman Shumpert (@imanshumpert) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:48am PST

Taylor's Instagram account included a few more of their Christmas family portraits, as Tey revealed that the movie Step Brothers was the inspiration for the matching outfits.

And check out how she hilariously made Shump and herself into a real-life meme.

When its ya sons prom night so he's waiting for his date to come down but you ah proud mom so you went with him to pick her up so u can get ya pics in 😩😩😂😂😂😂 A photo posted by Jimmy Neutch (@teyanataylor) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:00am PST

Too funny! She even hit the Gram with the opening line to The Wayans Bros. with a fitting photo of her and Iman high-fiving each other with cheesy smiles on their faces.

We told you — who's having more fun than them? Nobody did Christmas better! Plus, the couple had another reason to celebrate the holiday, as Shump and his Cavs edged the Golden State Warriors, 109-108, in a rematch of the NBA Finals on Christmas Day. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET-Staff