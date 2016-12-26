Look: Nick Young Had His Hands Full This Christmas With His Adorable Son And Baby Daughter

Leave it to Nick Young to make sure that Christmas was extra "Swaggy" for he and his kids.

It doesn't get much more cuter than this.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward celebrated the holiday with his adorable son, Nick Young Jr. , and infant daughter, Navi — all rocking matching Christmas-themed pajamas.

Say what you want about Swaggy P, but wherever his relationship stands with baby mama, Keonna Green, the man is on his daddy duties.

Plus, for whatever it's worth, Young is having somewhat of a resurgence in his 10th NBA season, currently averaging 14.5 points per game for the Lakers — nearly double of his output last year.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.