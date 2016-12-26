Look: Russell Wilson, Ciara And Baby Future Might Have The Cutest Christmas Family Pic Ever

Russell Wilson, Ciara and her son, baby Future, took the kind of Christmas family photo that's picture-perfect postcard quality yesterday.
Need some proof?
That's just too cute.
And in the case that the photo didn't do it for you because the Seattle Seahawks' star quarterback had his face turned toward his adorable step-son, this family portrait should do the trick.
That's one good looking family.
These are the kind of family photos that can be printed and placed in a frame ASAP.
And we can't get over how handsome baby Future is, as his proud mommy showed off via Instagram.
With CiCi pregnant, we bet that Future will make a great big brother to the family's impending bundle of joy.
The Wilsons clearly had a Christmas for the ages.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/KCSports2016/WireImage)
