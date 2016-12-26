#YESTOBLACK

Look: Russell Wilson, Ciara And Baby Future Might Have The Cutest Christmas Family Pic Ever

This shot was snapped on a ski lift.

Published 31 minutes ago

Russell WilsonCiara and her son, baby Future, took the kind of Christmas family photo that's picture-perfect postcard quality yesterday.

Need some proof?

#HappyHolidays! Love. Joy. Family❤️

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

That's just too cute.

And in the case that the photo didn't do it for you because the Seattle Seahawks' star quarterback had his face turned toward his adorable step-son, this family portrait should do the trick.

Merry Christmas from our family to yours!!! #JoyToTheWorld

A photo posted by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

That's one good looking family.

These are the kind of family photos that can be printed and placed in a frame ASAP.

And we can't get over how handsome baby Future is, as his proud mommy showed off via Instagram.

My Little Angel ❤️. Family Christmas Shoot. #HappyHolidays❄️🎄

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

With CiCi pregnant, we bet that Future will make a great big brother to the family's impending bundle of joy.

The Wilsons clearly had a Christmas for the ages.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/KCSports2016/WireImage)

