Watch: Steph Curry Dresses Up As Santa Claus And Hits The 'Juju On That Beat'

Whether it's "Santa Steph" or "Curry Claus," the world isn't ready for Stephen Curry dressed up as jolly ol' St. Nick.

With his Golden State Warriors in Cleveland against the Cavaliers on Christmas Day, the back-to-back NBA MVP made up for lost time Monday — presumably back in the Bay Area — rocking a Santa suit and hitting the "Juju on That Beat."

We don't know what's funnier about this — Steph's hilarious Running Man or his wife Ayesha's uncontrollable laughter as she captured the moment on her Snapchat account today.

Take a look.