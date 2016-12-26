#YESTOBLACK

Watch: Steph Curry Dresses Up As Santa Claus And Hits The 'Juju On That Beat'

Listening to the back-to-back NBA MVP's wife Ayesha laugh in the background is hilarious.

Whether it's "Santa Steph" or "Curry Claus," the world isn't ready for Stephen Curry dressed up as jolly ol' St. Nick.

With his Golden State Warriors in Cleveland against the Cavaliers on Christmas Day, the back-to-back NBA MVP made up for lost time Monday — presumably back in the Bay Area — rocking a Santa suit and hitting the "Juju on That Beat."

We don't know what's funnier about this — Steph's hilarious Running Man or his wife Ayesha's uncontrollable laughter as she captured the moment on her Snapchat account today.

Take a look.

There's a good chance that Curry donned the Santa suit for his adorable daughters, Riley, 4, and Ryan, 1. Ayesha posted these heartwarming photos of their girls on her Instagram account Sunday.

Although his Warriors fell to LeBron James's Cavs in a rematch of the NBA Finals on Sunday, we bet that Santa Steph is a big winner in the Curry household today.

(Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

