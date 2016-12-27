Look: NBA Stars Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan Involved in Car Accident

It was a close call for NBA stars Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan.
TMZ Sports is reporting that the Los Angeles Clippers teammates were involved in a car accident in the Playa del Rey section of Los Angeles on Tuesday.
While CP3 and Jordan were seemingly OK and spotted walking and talking on their cellphones, the accident was bad enough to land one person in a nearby hospital, the celebrity website reported. Although that person's injuries are unknown, one person was seen sporting a sling on his arm, a witness told TMZ.
From this photo below, one can see the damage done to a matte black Tesla, which was involved in the accident with an SUV, triggering an ambulance, fire truck and police to respond to the scene.
CP3 is especially fortunate considering the veteran point guard has already missed the past three games resting his left hamstring strain.
It's currently unknown whether Paul or Jordan will make the trip to New Orleans for the Clippers game against the Pelicans on Wednesday night.
(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
