Watch: Crazy Video of North Texas Running Back Jeffrey Wilson Projectile Vomiting on Two Consecutive Plays

Football players throwing up on the field isn't a new phenomenon.
However, a football player projectile vomiting on two consecutive plays is truly a disgusting sight to behold.
That's the crazy footage that North Texas running back Jeffrey Wilson left us with today, vomiting on back-to-back plays during the first half of the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl against Army. We guess nerves got to the junior rusher.
Seeing is believing.
North Texas's team nickname, the Mean Green, has never been more fitting.
All puking aside, Wilson did work, rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in a TD reception in North Texas's 38-31 overtime loss to Army.
(Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
