Watch: Crazy Video of North Texas Running Back Jeffrey Wilson Projectile Vomiting on Two Consecutive Plays

Football players throwing up on the field isn't a new phenomenon.

However, a football player projectile vomiting on two consecutive plays is truly a disgusting sight to behold.

That's the crazy footage that North Texas running back Jeffrey Wilson left us with today, vomiting on back-to-back plays during the first half of the Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl against Army. We guess nerves got to the junior rusher.

Seeing is believing.