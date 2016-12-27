Look: Holla We Want Prenup! D-Wade Declared 'My Forever #MCM' By Gabrielle Union For This Funny Reason

#YESTOBLACK

She used a pic of her NBA star hubby in all his glory to drive the point home.

Luckily for Dwyane WadeGabrielle Union got jokes — the kinds that will make fellas holla, we want prenup!

After the NBA superstar cemented the Chicago Bulls' 90-85 home win over the Indiana Pacers with an emphatic dunk on Monday night, Gabby took to her Instagram account and joked, "as per the prenup... my forever #MCM @dwyanewade," posting an accompanying photo of Wade's electric play.

With jokes like that, it's no wonder that D. Wade and his wife seemingly always have smiles on their faces.

Watch Wade, who will turn 35 next month, turn back the hands of time with this dunk.

Dwyane should return the favor to his wifey on #WCW.

