Watch: Kings' DeMarcus Cousins and 76ers' Joel Embiid Couldn't Stop Slapping Each Other's Ass

When you become friends in the middle of an NBA game — or overly friendly is more like it.

Perhaps that's the best way to describe what happened during the Sacramento Kings home game against the Philadelphia 76ers last night, when Kings center DeMarcus Cousins gave Sixers big man Joel Embiid his props by patting him on the butt. When he did, however, it set off an uninhibited ass-slapping contest, with Boogie and Embiid taking turns smacking each other's backside as hard as they could. Needless to say, hilarity ensued.

Did we just become best friends? A video posted by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:45pm PST

A pat on the butt is the norm in sports, but this takes it to another level. The playful exchange stemmed from respect, though, as Cousins seemed impressed with the younger center. In the end, Cousins wound up with 30 points and seven rebounds to Embiid's 25 points and eight boards in the Kings' 102-100 victory. Afterwards, Cousins spoke Embiid's praises while still managing to keep the jokes rolling. "I think he got a great chance of being the best big in the league ... after I retire," Cousins says in the clip below.

@boogiecousins says @joelembiid has a great chance to be the best big in the NBA... after he retires 😂 A video posted by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:08am PST

Looks like the NBA has a new friendly rivalry on its hands. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff