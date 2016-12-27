BlackGirlMagic! All The Amazing Reasons Simone Biles Was Named AP's Female Athlete of 2016

On Monday, Simone Biles was named the AP's Female Athlete of the Year for 2016 after dominating the Rio Olympics with a record-tying four gold medals in addition to one bronze.

The superstar gymnast earned the honor by receiving 31 of a possible 59 votes by U.S. editors and news directors. The AP added that U.S. Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky finished second with 20 votes on the strength of her four gold medals and one silver in Rio and that Serena Williams and NCAA basketball Player of the Year, Breanna Stewart, tied for third with four votes apiece.

Over the course of 10 days during this past Summer Olympics, Biles dominated towards four gold medals: in the team final with her Final Five teammates, individual all-around final, vault final and floor final. She also won a bronze medal in the balance beam final.

The feat made the 19-year-old the first American woman to win four gold medals in one Olympic Games.

#BlackGirlMagic indeed.

Dominant and well-deserving of the AP's Female Athlete of the Year honors. Biles's Final Five teammate, Gabrielle Douglas, earned the same AP honor in 2012.

The AP will announce its male winner today.

