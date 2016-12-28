Watch: IG Is Losing It Over Hilarious Video of Tiny Baller Crossing Up a Lady on NYC Streets

A well-timed crossover that drops a defender remains one of the most exciting plays in basketball.
Well, Instagram is losing it over this viral clip of a tiny baller crossing over and shattering a woman's ankles right in the middle of a busy New York City crosswalk.
Aw man! She didn't stand a chance! #BrokenAnkles.
And that cold, hard concrete landing probably didn't help much, either. Vicious!
The clip is rapidly approaching one million views on WorldStarHipHop's IG account alone.
Even though she took a hard L in the worst way, at least Gillian Jordan had a good sense of humor about being a crossover victim, tweeting the footage out to the masses Wednesday and even joking on herself with, "My ankles were destroyed."
Uh, yes they were.
Hey, it happens to the best of ballers, Gillian.
Just don't step up in front of a baller with handles on a busy NYC street again.
(Photo: Alexander Rhind/Getty Images)
