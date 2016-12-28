Watch: IG Is Losing It Over Hilarious Video of Tiny Baller Crossing Up a Lady on NYC Streets

A well-timed crossover that drops a defender remains one of the most exciting plays in basketball.

Well, Instagram is losing it over this viral clip of a tiny baller crossing over and shattering a woman's ankles right in the middle of a busy New York City crosswalk.

A video posted by WorldstarHipHop (@worldstar) on Dec 28, 2016 at 9:22am PST

Aw man! She didn't stand a chance! #BrokenAnkles.

And that cold, hard concrete landing probably didn't help much, either. Vicious!

The clip is rapidly approaching one million views on WorldStarHipHop's IG account alone.

Even though she took a hard L in the worst way, at least Gillian Jordan had a good sense of humor about being a crossover victim, tweeting the footage out to the masses Wednesday and even joking on herself with, "My ankles were destroyed."

Uh, yes they were.