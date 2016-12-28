#YESTOBLACK

Look: Draymond Green Shares Some New Pictures of His Baby Son and the Boy Is Too Cute

The Warriors' All-Star forward says he's just "coolin wit my youngin."

Published 1 hour ago

Draymond Green is soaking up every bit of being a dad to his newborn son.

The Golden State Warriors' All-Star forward recently took to his Snapchat and posted some new pictures of Draymond Jamal Green ... and the baby boy is absolutely precious.

Jr. is too cute!

And Green's caption, "coolin' wit my youngin," definitely has him in the holiday spirit.

Last week, the animated NBA star revealed that he had to witness the birth of his son on FaceTime due to not being able to fly back quick enough from Brooklyn, where the Warriors faced the Nets last Thursday night.

That being said, his baby boy will be a week old tomorrow. 

Congrats to Draymond, his girlfriend, Jelissa Hardy, and her daughter from a previous relationship, Kylaboth of whom Green gushed about via an Instagram post.

After losing to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a rematch of the NBA Finals on Christmas Day, Green and his Warriors will host the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena in Oakland tonight.

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

