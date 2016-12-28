Watch: Ex-NFL Player Ray McDonald's Domestic Violence Video Surfaces and It's Horrible

That's an apt way to describe the recent TMZ Sports-released footage from the May 2015 domestic violence incident between former NFL star Ray McDonald and the mother of his child.

The disturbing video begins with the former San Francisco 49ers' defensive end cornering the woman in the dining room and her distinctly saying, "Please get away from me, Ray."

She weeps while telling McDonald that she's recording him because "You're in here acting crazy. Like, what are you doing?" She adds, "This is crazy."

What's worse is TMZ reports that she was holding their 2-month-old child during the heated confrontation.

While she pleads with him to leave their home, McDonald's driver does his best to calm the defensive lineman down, saying, "Let's go. She will get ready and she's being picked up. Please, Ray."

All that did was seemingly enrage McDonald more, as he chased the mother of his child, while she locked herself in the bathroom, screaming, "Stop! Stop!"

[Warning: Video is graphic in nature].