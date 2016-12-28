Watch: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor Get Love From Baby Junie in This Adorable Video

Any glance at baby Junie will tell you that she's absolutely adored by her parents, Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor.

Well, the 1-year-old is returning the love to her Cleveland Cavaliers guard daddy and GOOD Music artist mommy, and it's truly a precious sight to behold. Peep how Shump is all smiles as he watches his baby girl try to kiss his wife.

#BallerBabies - Junie is too cute #imanshumpert #teyanataylor #ballerbaby A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:22am PST

O-M-G! Is that not the most-cutest thing on the internet today? Perhaps the lil' princess was thanking her mom and dad for throwing her that amazing birthday party last week, inspired by the Disney animated movie A Bug's Life. This will surely be one of many adorable, heartwarming moments that baby Junie hits her parents with through the years. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff