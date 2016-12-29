Watch: Carmelo Anthony Was Ejected Last Night for Punching Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha in the Face

Carmelo Anthony is "not the one" to try. Thabo Sefolosha found that out the hard way.

The New York Knicks All-Star forward was ejected during the second quarter of the team's road game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night after he punched Sefolosha while the two were lobbying for position in the paint. After the quick punch landed and before Anthony was subsequently hit with a flagrant-2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection, you could see him seemingly mouth the words, "I'm not the one," as Sefolosha pushed him back. Take a look at the heated confrontation below.

Although Anthony didn't address the media about the incident, Sefolosha did. "He punched me," Sefolosha said after the game, as reported by ESPN. "That was a fist right in my face." The punch and ejection proved to be costly, as the Knicks fell to the Hawks, 102-98, in overtime. Melo had scored 10 points in 14 minutes prior to being tossed out and would have seemingly had a strong hand in possibly winning the game for the Knicks had he remained on the hardwood. This marks the second time that Anthony has been ejected from a game this season. Currently, it's unclear whether he'll suit up for the Knicks' road game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla