Look: Did Serena Williams Just Announce Her Engagement to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian?

Serena Williams just served up some major love in the air to end her 2016.

The tennis legend announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on Thursday morning and she did it via his social-media platform with this sweet post entitled, "I said yes." The post is accompanied by an animated picture of the 35-year-old athlete and her 33-year-old boo.

The Reddit post also includes a beautiful poem written by Serena, as she describes how Alexis popped the question with a surprise trip to Rome. The city was apparently where the couple first met and, get this, Serena says her man sat her down at the exact table where they first chatted. How romantic!

Ohanian responded to the poem, writing:

Aww! We were able to spot this picture of the happy couple from last month by combing through Serena's Instagram account.

Bear necessities A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

Congrats to Serena on her engagement!

