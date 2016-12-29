Ex-NFL Player Keion Carpenter Dead After Collapsing During Workout

Former NFL safety Keion Carpenter died Thursday morning after collapsing during a workout and falling into a coma earlier in the week, a family spokesperson confirmed to TMZ Sports. He was 39.

"It is with regret that we as a family announce that at 6:47 a.m., Keion Eric Carpenter was pronounced dead at Jackson South Community Hospital in Miami, Florida," a family statement sent to the celebrity website said. "Keion collapsed while on a family vacation and remained in a coma for 24 hours. Keion's remains will be flown back to Baltimore for burial."

After being a standout player for Virginia Tech, Carpenter went on to play for the Buffalo Bills (1999-2001) and Atlanta Falcons (2002-05).

Carpenter's college coach Frank Beamer called the late safety "one of the rocks around which we built our program at Virginia Tech in the 1990s" and "a tenacious punt blocker and a relentless player on defense," as reported by TMZ.

Beamer added, "More importantly, he had a heart of gold. His work with the Carpenter House and other charitable organizations to help those in need truly embodied the Virginia Tech Spirit."

