Watch: LeBron James's Adorable Daughter, Zhuri, Hilariously Beats Up Her Big Brother

LeBron James's sons, LeBron James Jr. , 12, and Bryce Maximus James , 9, seem to be trying to follow in their NBA superstar dad's footsteps, each touting a pretty advanced hoops game of their own.

But don't count their adorable baby sister, Zhuri, out. She wants in on some of the action, too, even if that means more WWE than basketball vibes.

In this Instagram video posted earlier in the week by LeBron's wife, Savannah, Zhuri hilariously proceeds to beat up her brother Bronny with zero chill, and all to the uncontrollable laughter of their mom recording the pummeling.

Perhaps Savannah said it best in her IG caption accompanying the video: "I guess this is what big brothers are for."

Definitely so.

We're also in tears over her hash tag "#LordLetHerBeMoreGentle."