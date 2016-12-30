Watch: Damn! Ronda Rousey Is in 'the Best Shape of Her Life' and Ready To Kick Amanda Nunes' Ass; Who's Your Money On?

If looks could kill, Ronda Rousey would have dropped Amanda Nunes well ahead of their fight tonight.
The UFC superstar stared a hole through her opponent during their official weigh-in Thursday, just ahead of their clash at UFC 207, which will be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight.
After weighing in at exactly 135 pounds, Rousey stormed off the stage without posing for photographers, keeping it strictly business. Can you blame her? Remember, this is Rousey's first fight since brutally being knocked out by Holly Holm in a stunning November 2015 defeat.
A source told E! News that "Ronda's in the best shape of her life right now," adding that she's "so focused and determined."
Upon seeing the weigh-in, Rousey's fans were more than here for her chiseled physique.
Las Vegas odds slightly favor Rousey to defeat Nunes heading into tonight's fight.
Who's your money on?
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: AP Photo/John Locher)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS