Watch: Damn! Ronda Rousey Is in 'the Best Shape of Her Life' and Ready To Kick Amanda Nunes' Ass; Who's Your Money On?

If looks could kill, Ronda Rousey would have dropped Amanda Nunes well ahead of their fight tonight.

The UFC superstar stared a hole through her opponent during their official weigh-in Thursday, just ahead of their clash at UFC 207, which will be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight.

After weighing in at exactly 135 pounds, Rousey stormed off the stage without posing for photographers, keeping it strictly business. Can you blame her? Remember, this is Rousey's first fight since brutally being knocked out by Holly Holm in a stunning November 2015 defeat.