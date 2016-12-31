Look: Donald Trump Got Dragged To Hell For This Petty AF New Year Tweet

You’d think Donald Trump would put off being petty for the holiday season. Well, actually, you shouldn’t think that.

Trump decided to make the cringe-worthy and self-congratulatory tweet about how he wins and every decenter of his loses. This morning, the president-elect tweeted about the haters and wished Happy New Year to all.

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!”

Yuk.