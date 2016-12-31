#YESTOBLACK

Look: Donald Trump Got Dragged To Hell For This Petty AF New Year Tweet

He tweeted to everyone who fought him and "lost so badly they just don't know what to do."

You’d think Donald Trump would put off being petty for the holiday season. Well, actually, you shouldn’t think that.

Trump decided to make the cringe-worthy and self-congratulatory tweet about how he wins and every decenter of his loses. This morning, the president-elect tweeted about the haters and wished Happy New Year to all.

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!”

Yuk.

This isn’t even the first time Trump’s done this. On NYE in 2014, he had a similar tweet ending in “winning takes care of everything.” “To EVERYONE, including all haters and losers, HAPPY NEW YEAR,” he wrote at the time. “Work hard, be smart and always remember, WINNING TAKES CARE OF EVERYTHING!”

In 2013, he terribly tweeted about “winners” and “losers” on the anniversary of 9/11. Later that year, on Christmas Eve, he also tweeted his haters and admirers a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Twitter had a field day with The Donald’s newest New Year’s tweet. “Looks like somebody woke up on the wrong side of humanity this morning,” someone tweeted. “You are not great at being human,” another wrote.

Check out Donald Trump’s original tweet plus reaction below.

