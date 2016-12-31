Look: Donald Trump Got Dragged To Hell For This Petty AF New Year Tweet

You’d think Donald Trump would put off being petty for the holiday season. Well, actually, you shouldn’t think that.
Trump decided to make the cringe-worthy and self-congratulatory tweet about how he wins and every decenter of his loses. This morning, the president-elect tweeted about the haters and wished Happy New Year to all.
“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!”
Yuk.
This isn’t even the first time Trump’s done this. On NYE in 2014, he had a similar tweet ending in “winning takes care of everything.” “To EVERYONE, including all haters and losers, HAPPY NEW YEAR,” he wrote at the time. “Work hard, be smart and always remember, WINNING TAKES CARE OF EVERYTHING!”
In 2013, he terribly tweeted about “winners” and “losers” on the anniversary of 9/11. Later that year, on Christmas Eve, he also tweeted his haters and admirers a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Twitter had a field day with The Donald’s newest New Year’s tweet. “Looks like somebody woke up on the wrong side of humanity this morning,” someone tweeted. “You are not great at being human,” another wrote.
Check out Donald Trump’s original tweet plus reaction below.
Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016
To EVERYONE, including all haters and losers, HAPPY NEW YEAR. Work hard, be smart and always remember, WINNING TAKES CARE OF EVERYTHING!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2014
I'd like to wish all of my friends--and even my many enemies--a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2013
“@realDonaldTrump: I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2013
@realDonaldTrump as a counter to this horrible tweet, I'll donate $1 to charity for every like by midnight tonight up to $200. #LoveWins— Joseph Amodeo (@josephamodeo) December 31, 2016
@realDonaldTrump looks like somebody woke up on the wrong side of humanity this morning— Jon Cozart (@JonCozart) December 31, 2016
@realDonaldTrump You are not great at being human.— Hank Green (@hankgreen) December 31, 2016
@gregorybrothers @hankgreen @realDonaldTrump I thank u meant to post this, ur #TinyHands bump extra keyz pic.twitter.com/rmSJRbfpUw— Asstro Logic (@Asstro_Logic) December 31, 2016
(Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
