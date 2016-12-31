Look: Grown #BlackGirlMagic! Happy 21st Birthday to The Gorgeous Gabby Douglas!

It’s New Year’s Eve and it’s also Gabby Douglas’ 21st birthday.
Can you say lit? It’s unclear how the gold medal olympian will decide to spend her special day. We just hope someone will get her a drink, lord knows she’s earned it.
Douglas won two gold medals during the team events at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Check out everyone wishing her a happy birthday below.
Happy 21st birthday to Olympian Gabby Douglas 🎂 🎉 #NewYearsEve 🍷 @gabrielledoug— Dish Nation (@DishNation) December 31, 2016
Happy Birthday Gabby Douglas #GabbyDouglas via @bday_cards https://t.co/7IQNyAYesF pic.twitter.com/fsUStKyzfc— Jennifer (@Jennife54823052) December 31, 2016
Happy Birthday talented and graceful Gabby Douglas! 😍💗 #GabbyDouglas #HBD #gymnastics #blackgirlmagic #sistanaturalbeauty #sistanaturally pic.twitter.com/epX1KwOnVq— SistaNaturalBeauty (@SistaNaturally) December 31, 2016
Happy birthday to the 2012 Olympic champion Gabby Douglas! #gymnastics #artisticgymnastics #sports #gabbydouglas https://t.co/pSR1cRXoIf— Zandu Vid (@ZanduVid) December 31, 2016
Gabby Douglas turned 21.... today.— LO. ♌️ (@___XI_) December 31, 2016
That's a pretty great birthday to have
I share my birthday with Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas! 😁 She's a year older though. :)— Gab. ☀️ (@Ohlook_ItsGaby) December 31, 2016
Happy Birthday to the Beautiful and Talented Olympian,— Mike Roberts (@MikeARoberts85) December 31, 2016
Gabby Douglas!
Happy Birthday Gabby Douglas... 🎉 🎉 🎉🎁🎊🎂🎈👌— Africancelebs (@Africancelebs1) December 31, 2016
Join us in wishing the first African-American woman to win the... https://t.co/QvA99f9ZbV
