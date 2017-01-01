BaeWatch: Tristan Thompson And Boo Thang Khloe Rang In The New Year With A Sexy Kiss

One thing’s for certain: at least one Kardashian is in a happy relationship.

Khloe rang in the New Year with her new-ish boo Tristan Thompson as they posted to Snapchat a magnanimous kiss (presumably near midnight). Khloe was dressed in a sparkling jumpsuit while Tristan was in all black.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star finalized her divorce with former NBA player Lamar Odom in 2016. She began dating Tristan in September.