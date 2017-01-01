BaeWatch: Tristan Thompson And Boo Thang Khloe Rang In The New Year With A Sexy Kiss

One thing’s for certain: at least one Kardashian is in a happy relationship.
Khloe rang in the New Year with her new-ish boo Tristan Thompson as they posted to Snapchat a magnanimous kiss (presumably near midnight). Khloe was dressed in a sparkling jumpsuit while Tristan was in all black.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star finalized her divorce with former NBA player Lamar Odom in 2016. She began dating Tristan in September.
It’s only been a few months but it seems like these two are pretty in love. Last week she wrote on her app that, “Not everything is an f***ing race - it's the marathon of life! I think it's so important to acknowledge the evolution. It took me a long time to get here.”
Tristan Thompson broke up with his ex also in 2016. Jordy Craig and Thompson welcomed their first child together in December.
Check out Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s NYE kiss below.
(Photo by James Devaney/GC Images), (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
