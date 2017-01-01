#YESTOBLACK

#SnapBackGoals! Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordy Craig Brought In The New Year With Her Son And Looking Amazing

#SnapBackGoals! Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordy Craig Brought In The New Year With Her Son And Looking Amazing

She posted a photo to IG of herself in vegan fur.

Published 4 hours ago

Jordy Craig and Tristan Thompson welcomed their son Prince into the world in December and the body transformation the Cavaliers Forward’s ex has made in just weeks is jaw-dropping.

Craig posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a pink vegan fur and heels, and her figure is pretty much back to pre-pregnancy. “Made it home in time to ring in the #NewYear with my little [crown emoji].”

Goals.

Guess that’s what happens when you take care of yourself while having a baby.

Tristan Thompson is currently dating Khloe Kardashian. That transition hasn’t always been smooth however. It’s been reported that during doctors visits for the baby that the former couple would attend, Tristan would be off in the corner FaceTiming with Khloe. Apparently, this made Jordy irate, according to multiple sources close to the Instagram model.

It’s 2017 now though, so, onward and upward!

Check out Jordy Craig’s post-pregnancy progression below.

Made it home in time to ring in the #NewYear with my little 👑! 🎊🎉 Vegan Fur: @Azurradubai Heels & Clutch: @JimmyChoo

A photo posted by 🏆ℐℴ ℛđƴ.ℭ🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on

Written by Paul Meara

(Photos: Tristan Thompson IG Model GF Jordan Craig)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news