SnapBackGoals! Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordy Craig Brought In The New Year With Her Son And Looking Amazing

Jordy Craig and Tristan Thompson welcomed their son Prince into the world in December and the body transformation the Cavaliers Forward’s ex has made in just weeks is jaw-dropping.
Craig posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a pink vegan fur and heels, and her figure is pretty much back to pre-pregnancy. “Made it home in time to ring in the #NewYear with my little [crown emoji].”
Goals.
Guess that’s what happens when you take care of yourself while having a baby.
Tristan Thompson is currently dating Khloe Kardashian. That transition hasn’t always been smooth however. It’s been reported that during doctors visits for the baby that the former couple would attend, Tristan would be off in the corner FaceTiming with Khloe. Apparently, this made Jordy irate, according to multiple sources close to the Instagram model.
It’s 2017 now though, so, onward and upward!
Check out Jordy Craig’s post-pregnancy progression below.
(Photos: Tristan Thompson IG Model GF Jordan Craig)
