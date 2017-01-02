Cute Couple! Look at How Happy and in Love Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Were Bringing in 2017 Together

Whether Matt Barnes likes it or not, his ex, Gloria Govan, and former teammate Derek Fisher are a real couple out here. And their love only seems to be growing.

Fisher and Govan rang in the New Year together, adorably dressed up in Winnie the Pooh and Piglet pajamas, respectively, with nothing but smiles on their faces. Soon after Gloria waxed poetic about not spelling love, but having to "FEEL" it, Fisher reciprocated, saying, 2017 is about "living more, loving more, laughing more" via his own Instagram post.

We guess they couldn't care less about Barnes's possible feelings about their relationship, even after he attacked Fisher in a notorious 2015 incident. They're choosing happiness in 2017! Days before the ball dropped, Fisher and Govan shot down rumored reports about them expecting a baby. But with lovey-dovey moments like these, hey, you never know what's in store for the future.

Written by BET-Staff