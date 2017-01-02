Look: Gilbert Arenas Is Refusing to Cut That Child Support Check to Laura Govan in 2017

Gilbert Arenas is starting 2017 like he ended 2016 — being ultra petty to his ex/baby mama.

In an Instagram post on New Year's Day, the former NBA All-Star vowed to stop cutting the child support check in 2017.

Although Laura isn't named in the post, it's safe to say that she's the target of his message, as she's been in the cross-hairs of many of his IGs before this. And No Chill Gil even decided to drag Brittney Griner into this post, referencing the WNBA star's messy split her baby mama as well.

"To all my single fathers on child support and #brittneygriner welcome to #2017. THIS OUR YEAR," Arenas penned on his IG post. "The 1st fell on a Sunday 🙌 #thxujesusforthisblessing. Usually we will be writing checks tomorrow. #SorryBytches not in 2017. We ain't starting the new year off writing a lazy b**** a check and f****** up our happiness. See u h*** on like the 17th. We got s*** to buy."

And he was just warming up.

[Warning: The following IG post contains profanity].